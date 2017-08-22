American Rugby tycoon: Belfast’s Titanic Quarter could become like San Francisco port

Tonight the semi-finals in the women’s rugby World Cup are played at Kingspan in Belfast, including a USA-New Zealand contest.

To reach that stage, the US women’s team was the highest runner-up in the cup.

The tournament caused one of America’s top rugby officials, William HC Chang, to fly into Ireland, where he met rugby leaders, and to pay a 24-hour visit to Belfast.

Mr Chang has been described in the US business media as one of the most successful Asian investors in sport in north America.

He is a part owner of the San Francisco Giants, one of the leading baseball teams in the United States.

Mr Chang is also a rugby fan, having first played it aged 14 at Millfield public school, England, and has risen to be chair of USA rugby.

At Millfield that Mr Chang met Martin Craigs from Northern Ireland (now a businessman), who invited him to come to the Province back in the early 1970s.

The Troubles were at their height, and Mr Chang did not make it until last week’s visit, during which he called into the News Letter Belfast office.

“Martin taught me rugby 47 years ago, because I had no idea how to play it,” recalls Mr Chang. “I didn’t know how to tackle but I was a black belt in judo so my takedown was a judo takedown, and Martin said ‘no, no, no, you don’t tackle that way’.”

As a boy, Mr Chang, who is Chinese-Japanese-American (his father was Chinese, his mother from Japan, where he grew up), faced boarding school in America or in England. “My parents concluded that the American boarding schools are too liberal and that I would run into trouble. The British boarding schools were more strict and that’s how I ended up in Millfield.”

He went to one of the world’s best universities, Harvard on America’s east coast, after which he joined his family on the west coast, where they then were. Mr Chang now lives there, in Palo Alto in Silicon Valley, and has business interests from property to technology.

“My father only went to school for three years. He wasn’t really smart enough to pick the winners and the losers in the technology business, because you have to have an intuition as to what kind of technology companies are going to do well.

“But he knew technology was going to be a growing industry and that they’re all going to be in Silicon Valley, so the second best thing to investing in a company like Facebook and Google and Apple, is to own real estate where they’re going to be.”

Mr Chang’s father, who recently died aged 97, believed he should start in the family property business at the bottom, so he became a janitor.

In 1976, Mr Chang senior had also expanded into business in his home nation of China, which he saw was the “next sleeping giant”.

“My father had three mega trends that he got right: First, going to Japan in 1949 [where he met William Chang’s mother]. He saw Japan as the growth factor, but China was nowhere because Mao had just got in, The Cultural Revolution happened.

“So instead of going back to China he went to Japan, then to Silicon Valley [via Taiwan], he saw the technology revolution coming.

“And then from there he went to China.”

When his father fell and fractured his spine in 2001, William Chang sold their Chinese interests. It was a good time to do so, with the country growing fast.

“My question was: what am I going to invest in?”

He thought venture capital, in which investors finance emerging firms, would boom. He also foresaw growth in sport and that power would go from TV networks (“ABC, CBS, NBC”) to controllers of content.

“So I went to the media and entertainment business where I said, I’m going to own the content ... I started to buy sports teams, baseball teams and a couple of football teams, because it was a content factory.”

Mr Chang explains: “In baseball, we play 190-200 games a year, almost every night and it’s three hours of programming, one hour of shoulder programming before and an hour afterwards. Five hours of compelling content that people, at least fans, want to buy. That has exponentially increased the value of sports franchises.” He thinks it will keep rising.

Asked how much of the SF Giants he owns, Mr Chang replies: “It’s a minority non-controlling interest and that’s all I’m allowed to say. We’re private and I have partners and we have a partnership confidentially agreement where we can’t disclose what our investment is and what the value of the franchise is. Forbes magazine speculate how much our Giants is and we think it’s grossly wrong.”

Mr Chang does not get paid as head of US rugby, a voluntary post, but he has a financial stake in the sport.

“As chairman of US Rugby Football Union what I did, that no other rugby unions in the world have done, was to commercialise the assets owned by the Union.

“Some people in the US say it’s almost like heresy, how can you take a public asset like the US logo and commercialise it for profit?

“But in order for you to be able to efficiently monetise assets, you need capital to monetise. A good example would be, you could own the best piece of land in downtown Belfast, it could be worth a lot of money, but unless you invest capital in it and build a building and start collecting rent, it’s worthless ...

“We had assets at USA Rugby that we could not monetise because we didn’t have the capital to monetise it. So we spun that off and we raised outside for-profit venture capital and now we have a marketing company, Rugby International Marketing.”

Rugby is the fastest growing sport in America, with two million players.

“This is for a lot of reasons. There are anxieties about people playing American football, because of the danger and the concussion.

“Second, is the growth of women’s rugby. In US we have a law called ‘Title Nine,’ which is equal representation in the universities. So if you have 100 American football players in an athletic programme that the university supports you’ve got to have 100 women’s athletic programme and rugby is a good balance.

“In most universities, women’s rugby is a varsity university-supported sport. The men’s is a club sport that the universities cannot support because of Title Nine and so there is the growth of women’s rugby, of youth rugby because it’s perceived as a physical game, but safer.

“Safer because we teach kids how to tackle properly.”

He says there is a “very close relationship” between the Irish Rugby Football Union and the US Union.

Mr Chang says it is “a wonderful surprise to see such a vibrant, beautiful city” in Belfast. “When Martin and I were boys in the 70s, all you heard on the news is the turmoil you had.”

He likens Titanic Quarter to San Francisco 25 years ago.

“I used to run the port of San Francisco. We made the painful decision at that time to transform the waterfront from a working port to a tourist attraction. Now, we’re the number two tourist attraction after Disneyworld in Orlando.”

He adds: “I can see that whole port of Belfast transforming into what San Francisco is today.”

