Argos hiring 381 staff for Christmas rush in Northern Ireland

Leading digital high street retailer Argos is on the look-out for more than 381 seasonal workers in Northern Ireland to help light up Christmas for the thousands of customers who will shop with them this festive period.

Customer advisors and stock assistants are being sought to support over 27 Argos stores in Northern Ireland to meet customer demand for toys, home products, video games, technology,

Argos

sports and other popular Christmas gifts.

The number includes Fast Track drivers who will need great customer service skills to support Argos’ store to customer door distribution service, which is highly popular with shoppers who appreciate the certainty of same-day delivery in convenient time slots.

Initial contracts for all vacancies are around three to four months, with the potential for some roles to become permanent at the end of the season, where vacancies exist.

Recruits will be offered a minimum of 10 hours per week (minimum of six hours for weekend staff).

Stephen Kelly, Regional Manager at Argos Northern Ireland said: “The Christmas period is

naturally an extremely busy and exciting time of year for Argos and our ability to offer more than

60,000 products for the whole family is why thousands of people shop with us over the festive

season.

“Job creation is one of the most important contributions we make to the communities in which we

serve and we are committed to maintaining the friendly, personal service we are known for, whether

customers are shopping in-store or buying online for home delivery.

“The work is fast-paced, varied and rewarding with the potential to learn a whole set of new skills.

“Many in the past have gone on to develop their career with us and progress rather rapidly to run a team, department or even store, helping to drive sales and deliver great customer service.”

New team members will receive competitive rates of pay and immediate benefits of 10 per cent staff

discount at Argos from day one.

Interested candidates can apply for all roles at www.argos.careers/xmas

