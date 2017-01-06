Argos to close Lisburn Square store

Catalogue retail firm Argos has confirmed that its Lisburn city centre store is set to close later this month.

Signs announcing the closure appeared in the window of the store this week. And the company has since confirmed that it will cease trading at its Lisburn Square location on January 21.

The retailer’s decision to shut the store puts a total of 18 jobs at risk, but Argos has stressed that it will find alternative roles for staff at other branches where possible.

In a statement to the Ulster Star, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Lisburn Square store is due to close on January 21.

“We are currently in a consultation period with store colleagues and, where possible, are supporting them in finding alternative roles in neighbouring Argos stores.”

A spokesperson for Lisburn Chamber of Commerce commented: “It’s obviously disappointing that another retailer is closing, but we hope the landlord will be successful in filling the unit as quickly as possible.”

Stressing that a new retailer is due to move into a vacant unit at the site in the next few weeks, the spokesperson said the Chamber is “confident about the long-term success of Lisburn Square.”

“It is inevitable that some retailers will move on, but hopefully others will come in and take their place,” he added.