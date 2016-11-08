Arkk Solutions expansion plans brings new jobs for Belfast

Up to 16 new jobs are to be created in Belfast as part of expansion plans by London-based IT firm Arkk Solutions.

Announced by Economy Minister Simon Hamilton during a visit to the business, the expansion, which is backed by Invest NI, Arkk Solutions is a market -leading provider of regulatory reporting software and services.

Its Belfast operation focuses on the company’s iXBRL tagging service, a computer language for the electronic transmission of business and financial data.

Welcoming the plans, Mr Hamilton said: “Arkk Solutions’ decision to expand its Belfast workforce is testament to the quality of staff that it has been able to recruit here and to the cost-efficient business environment that Northern Ireland offers.

“The company intends to make its Belfast office a centre of excellence for its iXBRL services, demand for which is set to increase significantly.

“Compliance is a growing cluster within Northern Ireland’s financial and professional services sector and this investment will further enhance Northern Ireland’s proposition in this area, particularly with respect to the regulatory technology niche which is of increasing importance.

“The new jobs will provide valuable employment opportunities for graduates who will undergo bespoke training giving them high value skills in a niche area.”

Andy Gent, co-founder of Arkk Solutions’ Managing Director, said: “Since setting up in London in 2009, Arkk has enjoyed strong growth and can now boast a blue chip client base.

“The calibre of staff that we have been able to recruit for the Belfast office has contributed significantly to this growth and has greatly influenced our decision to expand our presence here.

“Invest NI’s support has also been pivotal in our decision to create 16 new posts in Northern Ireland and we look forward to working with the agency as we roll out our bespoke training programme.”