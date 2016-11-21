Asda first to sell Farmers’ Milk

Asda has become the first supermarket in Northern Ireland to sell Dale Farm Farmers’ Milk, giving its customers the option to pay a little extra in support of local dairy farmers.

Available in each of Asda’s 16 stores from today, the milk retails at £1.12, 25 pence above the price for a standard 2 litres. The additional 25p will be returned to Dale Farm and shared equally among the company’s 1300 farmer owners.

The initiative was developed after research revealed that 63% of consumers said they would willingly pay more for dairy products if they were assured the extra money goes back to farmers.

The Northern Ireland launch follows on from the success of a similar scheme in GB where Asda has partnered with Arla, the farmer-owned dairy co-operative, to supply the ‘give a little back’ milk which has been well received by customers.

The new milk will be available in both whole and semi-skimmed varieties.

“The launch of Dale Farm’s ‘Farmers Milk’ is a great boost to our dairy farmers, especially during winter months when they have additional costs,” said Stephen Cameron, group commercial director.

Michael McCallion, Asda’s head of local sourcing for Northern Ireland, believes the introduction of Farmers’ Milk to Asda’s NI local stores is timely:

“Dale Farm Farmers’ Milk is another example of effective collaboration, helping to communicate the ‘farm-gate to plate’ message in a meaningful way and offering our customers the chance to play their part in supporting the agricultural community.”