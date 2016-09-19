ASM named main sponsor of Belfast Comedy Festival

ASM Chartered Accountants has been confirmed as headline sponsor of the Belfast Comedy Festival – the biggest comedy arts festival in Ireland.

Celebrating its 5th anniversary, the festival will take place during 28 September – 9 October with 70 events in a 12 day programme featuring more than 150 performers in 20 venues across the city.

ASM has grown rapidly since its launch in 1995 and is now one of the largest accounting and management consultancy firms in Ireland, with offices in Belfast, Dublin, Dundalk, Dungannon, Magherafelt and Newry.

“We are thrilled to be once again sponsoring the fantastic Belfast Comedy Festival,” said Adrian Patton.

“Year-on-year this event has become one of the most talked about and well executed events in the city – attracting locals and tourists to soak up the atmosphere, talent and offering of our whole city.

“ASM is a company that supports local innovation and talent and this show exudes both of those qualities tremendously.”

The festival will feature artists such as Jenny Éclair, Sam Simmons, Tom Slade, Lou Sanders, Sarah Kendall, the Horne Section, Kraken, Damian Clarke, Rob Auton, and Bec Hill.

Held in a range of venues from the MAC and the Belfast Barge to the Mandela Hall, the programme features stand-up comedy, theatre, clowning, cabaret, workshops, talks, film, walking tours, club nights, and family events.