BA Components announces equity investment

Cookstown furniture manufacturer BA Components has outlined plans for continued growth with the announcement of a significant investment from H2 Equity Partners.

Established in 1990 by twin brothers Brian and Kieran McCracken, the business is already one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of kitchen and bedroom doors and furniture components.

With two more manufacturing sites running alongside its Tyrone headquarters BA has grown strongly in recent years by investing in people and processes, resulting in strong leadership, high quality products, a broad product range and strong customer service, winning many industry and business awards along the way.

With some of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the UK and Ireland, BA have substantially expanded into new market areas both in the UK and across the globe, and currently exports to more than twenty countries.

As well as Cookstown and Doncaster, the firm opened BA Clic Componenets in Rotherham last year to manufacture its tool-less assembly ClicBox kitchen and furniture cabinets.

The new investment will see Simon Gilbert and Cathal Turley of H2 join the board as the firm looks to expand sales into new and existing markets.

“We chose to partner with H2 based on their good knowledge of our sector and excellent track record built up over twenty-six years of working with family-owned businesses,” said BA managing director Brian McCracken.

“Both Kieran and myself will remain actively involved in the business and we look forward to working with H2 to build on the core drivers of BA’s success which are a broad range of high quality products and excellent customer service.”

Simon Gilbert, Partner at H2, said, “This is an excellent opportunity for H2, investing in a market leading business alongside the founders.

“We have been very impressed with the quality of the business and their focus on the customer, and look forward to continuing BA’s success.”