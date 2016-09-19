Ballycastle farm business wins one of the the UK’s top Street Food Awards

Ballycastle-based Broughgammon Farm has won a major award in the influential British Street Food Awards taking the Best Snack Food award for its highly original goat tacos from a panel of expert judges.

Broughgammon Farm, a family business, came out on top of a field of 17 street food businesses from across the United Kingdom in a first time win for a Northern Ireland contender.

Finalists also included Pheasant’s Hill Farm from Downpatrick. Both reached the finals in Birmingham followed their success in the recent regional heat held as part of the Hillsborough International Oyster Festival.

“We are delighted to have won the award for our goat taco with chorizo and bacon crumb,” said marketing manager Becky Cole.

“It’s a product that we’ve developed to offer a great taste, something completely different. The judges at the Belfast Street Awards have clearly recognised this.

“It’s great to be bringing the award to Northern Ireland for the first time. It will raise our profile substantially in Britain as well as in Northern Ireland, where we’d like to have the opportunity to cook our meats at Belfast’s St George’s Market in particular.”

Michele Shirlow, Food NI chief executive, said: “The Cole family is spearheading the development of Cabrito meat and dishes in Northern Ireland and has been immensely successful in creating a consumer awareness of the quality of their ever-growing range of goat and veal products.

“Broughgammon has also been among the biggest supporters of Year of Food and Drink and has become a regular feature at food festivals across Northern Ireland.

“We want visitors to Northern Ireland to enjoy our street food and to rate in on a part with cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, New York, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

“We have the quality ingredients and enterprising people to succeed in what has become a very exciting industry that’s reckoned to be worth an amazing £600 million a year and is growing annually by 20 per cent.”