Ballymena engineering firm creates 10 new jobs

Family engineering business Warwick Engineering is aiming for growth across Great Britain and the Irish Republic with an investment in machinery creating 10 new jobs.

The firm supplies and installs structural steel, composite and architectural cladding systems as well as bespoke metalwork packages.

The investment, suppoerted by Invest NI, is already paying dividends with a contract worth around £1.7 million recently secured in London.

“This investment marks a significant development for the business as we look to build on last year’s sales,” said director Cecil Warwick.

“Enhancing our workforce, particularly by recruiting a senior contracts manager, a draughtsman and a quantity surveyor, will bring important new skillsets to the business and allow us to pursue exciting new opportunities.”

Invest NI support, he said, was helpingthe fim to re-establish its customer base following challenges in the construction sector and position it competitively to offer structural and architectural steel solutions across the British Isles.

“The steelwork and metalwork package we are delivering for the Valentines House project in London is a valuable win that will support our growth objectives,” he said.

Invest has offered £70,000 to support the recruitment of the ten new jobs, six of which are already in place.

Damian McAuley, Invest NI’s director of advanced engineering and construction, added: “Warwick Engineering is a valued family business in Ballymena and this expansion is positive news for the Mid and East Antrim Council area.

“The new jobs will generate £262,000 annually in additional salaries to the local economy.

“Investing in additional resources and equipment will strengthen Warwick’s capabilities and support the continued growth of the business in its target markets.”