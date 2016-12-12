Bank of Ireland funding supports growth at Engage

Engage, the award winning digital agency based in Belfast, is expanding its reach into the UK, Europe and US market and is currently increasing its workforce by nine, with two strategic hires having already joined the team.

The investment has been financed by Bank of Ireland UK and Engage.

The company was founded by in 2011 and now employs 26 people across its three current sites. Engage creates exceptional online experiences for clients in Ireland and the UK, by combining web design and digital strategy with market leading technology.

The business was tipped as “One to Watch’ in the Econsultancy’s Top 100 Digital Agencies 2016 Report, the first Digital Agency in Northern Ireland ever to be recognised by them. Engage has also been named Rising Star in the prestigious 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards marking its outstanding growth during its four years of business.

The new investment will finance a sales market office in London and expansion into the US market and will also contribute towards extending sales teams in the key markets of Belfast and Dublin.

Further roles will secure new resources in web development, mobile app development and digital marketing to enable the company to maximise opportunities with both existing and new clients.

“We have worked closely with the team at Engage since they established the business just five years ago and we are delighted to be supporting a very talented team with growth ambitions here in Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK and significantly expanding onto the global stage as they move into the United States,” said Gavin Kennedy, BoI director of business banking NI.

Engage MD Steven Cassin said: “We have a bold growth strategy and we are determined to maximise our considerable potential - this funding will help us to achieve our goals.”