Bank of Ireland UK and Kainos team up for CodeShows

Bank of Ireland UK and Kainos, the leading provider of IT, consulting and software solutions, has announced a partnership to deliver a series of CodeShows to Year 11 – 14 students across Northern Ireland.

Kainos CodeShow is an initiative aimed at improving the digital skills of students aged 15 – 18 years old and to raise awareness of the exciting career opportunities that exist in the technology sector.

The CodeShows will be delivered by technical experts from Kainos over the course of a day and will see students learn the fundamentals of coding using the latest technologies and tools.

Kainos CodeShows supported by Bank of Ireland UK form part of the bank’s wide-ranging schools outreach programme, Make Money Matter, which teaches financial education as well as encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship though a range of initiatives.

The initiative is delivered as part of Kainos’ Tech Outreach programme, which is designed to inspire and educate young people, increase their digital skills and improve their future career prospects.

Under the programme, the firm delivers a series of introductory training initiatives including CodeCamp, a two-week technology course for secondary school students, and provides digital skills training to young people through its partnerships with The Prince’s Trust and Code Club.

“We’re delighted to have joined forces with Kainos to launch this great initiative,” said Bank Of Ireland business development manager Gail Toal.

“The CodeShows will provide students with a highly engaging, and hands-on introduction into the world of coding that we hope will ignite their interest in science and technology.

“Students will have the opportunity to learn and develop other important skills such as confidence, curiosity and discussion, all of which strengthen learning, boost students’ interest in different subjects and set them up for life after school.

“A forward thinking knowledge based economy requires graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematical (STEM) related careers and we’re keen to play our part in unlocking the potential of local students who might not otherwise consider a STEM related career.”

Gemma Crothers, Tech Outreach manager at Kainos said: “We’re really excited to be taking Kainos CodeShow to regional areas across Northern Ireland. Our developers and mentors have worked hard to create an exciting and engaging programme. Partnering with Bank of Ireland UK to deliver the CodeShows was a natural fit due to our joint commitment to education and giving back through the Tech Outreach and Make Money Matter programmes.”