Belfast based IT firm sets sights on Japanese retail market

Belfast-based marketing and software company Velocity Worldwide is set to enter the Japanese market, using its industry leading technology to open up exciting new opportunities for retailers in Japan.

The announcement was made as Velocity welcomed a delegation from Asian outsourcing giant Transcosmos to its offices in Belfast, Dublin and London and comfirmed it has appointed Cartan McLaughlin as country manager for Japan.

The firm’s latest expansion follows its move into the US market where brands including Uncle Giuseppe’s and Double Quick are using its flagship product Darius for Retail to engage more interactively with their customers.

The Darius platform allows retailers to provide personalised in-store experiences via a network of devices including lighting, digital signage and even interactive robots that connect via the mobile devices of customers.

“The retail industry is going through a major revolution in the way that they’re approaching strategy and making business decisions using data analysis and insights and integrating data collection at every touch point along the customer journey,” said CEO Enda McShane.

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods has shown how bricks-and-mortar retailers can benefit from up to date, useful and actionable data to reinvent the customer experience,” he added.

“These ongoing changes to the market have allowed us to successfully establish operations in London, Edinburgh, Dublin and New York, and now to begin trading in Tokyo as we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible for retailers on a global scale.”

With Japan’s reputation for cutting-edge technology, Mr McLaughlin said being active in that market was very exciting.

“There are many opportunities in Japan for Velocity to work with some of the world’s most famous retailers and give their customers personalised experiences that ultimately translate into higher sales for those retailers.”

During their trip to Belfast, the visiting delegation from Japan was given a demonstration of how Darius for Retail helps local companies to activate customer engagement strategies, including clothing retailer Rio & Brazil, industry body Hospitality Ulster and sandwich retailer Around Noon.