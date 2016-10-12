Belfast brick worth just £22 according to UK house values

The average brick sitting in a house in Belfast is worth just over £22 based on the property’s overall value compared to a UK average of more than £47.

Figures from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) suggests that a single brick, when calculated by looking at the price and size of an average home, is worth £47.44.

However, the wide variations in property prices mean each brick making up a typical London property is worth £121.08, while a single brick in a home in Belfast is worth £22.09 on average, according to the research - carried out for Barclays Mortgages.

The cost of a brick sitting in a property has increased by a third (33%) over the last decade as property values have surged. In 2006, a single brick would have been worth £35.70.

Looking across the country, researchers said the average brick in Oxford is worth £95.50, while one in Glasgow is worth £22.55, one in Nottingham is worth £27.19 and one in Liverpool is worth £25.87.

A brick in York is worth £40.11, while one in Plymouth is worth £32.56, one in Bristol is worth £47.24 and one in Cardiff is valued at around £37.57.

Despite the uncertainty in the economy following the Brexit vote, Cebr predicts a brick in an average UK home will be worth £58.69 by 2020.

In London, Cambridge and Oxford, it is expected to be worth nearly £150 by 2020.

“It is particularly interesting to see the regions and cities outside of London which are experiencing significant growth in house prices,” said head of Barclays Mortgages Raheel Ahmed.

“While a North-South divide does remain - cities such as Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester are experiencing strong growth, and this is forecast to continue through to 2020.”