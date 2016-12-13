Belfast city centre hotel Ten Square expands

Belfast city centre hotel Ten Square has completed the first phase in a multi-phase expansion to the former 23-bedroom boutique hotel on Donegall Square South.

The hotel welcomed the first guests at the weekend, filling 18 bedrooms from a total of 55 in that block, which will be complete at the end of January 2017.

Ten Square

The first phase expansion will also welcome the addition of the new Linenhall Business Centre with conferencing, function rooms and events space.

The hotel will also see a second phase, 66-bedroom expansion on the other side of the original hotel building into the former Scottish Amicable Building on Donegall Square. The work on this second phase, which has already begun, will also include a spa and gym, and it will complete in October 2017 bringing the total bedroom capacity at the hotel to over 140.

The expansion is part of an investment of almost £18 million by owners Loughview Leisure Group, which has conserved almost 70 jobs and created in excess of 20 new posts at the hotel.

Stephen Carson, who is overseeing the hotel’s revamp, said: “Last year when we took over the hotel we immediately invested in a total refurbishment of the existing property.

“Last year’s refurbishment saw our events offering increase in capacity, but the newly created Linenhalll Business Centre will further allow us to widen our reach for seminars, meetings, conferences and wedding bookings.