Belfast in line as Govt outlines ‘new approach’ to building warships

Historic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff is set to play a key role in the production of a new multimillion-pound wave of ships for the Royal Navy if proposals being considered by the Ministry of Defence come to fruition.

The project, to produce an initial five frigates from yards around the UK, comes as part of a series of recommendations presented to Defence Minister Sir Michael Fallon from a report drawn up from the highly respected industiralist and former H&W chairman and CEO Sir John Parker.

As with the recently commissioned aircraft carrier the Queen Elizabeth, the project would see the ships built in component form across several yards and then assembled at a central hub, as Sir Michael oultlined at a press conference in London.

The new Type 31e frigates would also be built with the export market in mind, with the UK shipbuilding industry potentially serving both the Royal Navy and navies of allies and partners.

With the cost of each ship capped at £250 million, they are due to enter service by 2023 and shipyards would be encouraged to ensure the vessel was competitive on the global market by working with “global partners”.

While the plans are barely alive on a drawing board, H&W director Jonathan Guest said that the Belfast yard’s extensive design and build experience, particularly in the offshore renewable energy sector, gave it a competitive edge in terms of speed, efficiency and cost.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the yard,” he said.

“We couldn’t take on the contract to build these things so, really, you’re going to need a tier one contractor who is large enough to take on that financial commitment and then distribute that out through a number of yards and, certainly, we would like Harland & Wolff to be one.”

In addition to creating jobs, Mr Guest said the scale of the project would allow H&W to bring in apprenticeships and establish skills enable it to pitch for even more work.

The plans form part of a new national shipbuilding strategy which accepts the recommendations of an independent report into the industry by Sir John, who began his career in H&W in the late 50s.

He left in 1974 as a member of the design team, returning to lead the yard from 1983 to 1993.

Currently chairman of mining giant Anglo American, he said in November that the Navy fleet was being depleted by a “vicious cycle” of old ships retained beyond their sell-by date, and found that the procurement of naval ships took too long from concept to delivery compared with other industries.

He recommended a “sea change”, with “pace and grip” from the Government so that shipyards across the UK could compete to win work and create jobs.

Responding to the Minister’s view that the approach would lead to “cutting-edge ships” designed to maximise exports, he said the move would change the shape of naval shipbuilding over the country in the future.

“We have the capability to do that, the will is there and it is a tremendous opportunity for UK shipbuilding.

“I see no reason why industry will not rise to that challenge.

“There is an incredible keenness from around the country, from Scotland to Merseyside, to the South West and over to Belfast.”