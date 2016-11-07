Belfast IT giant to join Prime Minister on trade trip to India

One of the UK’s leading software companies is heading to India as part of Theresa May’s first major trade visit to India.

Belfast based Kainos has been selected to join the PM on her three day trade mission.

The company develops cutting-edge digital technology for public and private organisations all over the world.

Employing around 1,000 people, it’s now one of only two Northern Ireland businesses to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Kainos is part of a delegation led by Theresa May to show off the best of the UK’s small and medium sized companies to Indian investors.

Mrs May said: “I’m pleased that Kainos will be joining me on this important trade mission to India.

“Kainos is an excellent example of the kind of company which is not only boosting Northern Ireland’s economy but the whole of the UK’s – making this a country which works for everyone.

“Their innovative technology and entrepreneurial spirit is an asset to Northern Ireland, which remains one of the most popular destinations in the UK for foreign direct investment outside of London.”

Brian Gannon, Kainos corporate development director said: “As a leading participant in the UK’s fast-growing digital economy, Kainos is delighted to help showcase our advanced hi-tech skills and know-how around the globe.”

Kainos will join 38 other SMEs seeking new business with one of the world’s biggest economies.

The visit will include South Asia’s largest tech fair. The UK-India TECH Summit will be hosted in New Delhi by the PM and her Indian counterpart. It is designed to help boost hi-tech trade.

Mrs May will use the trip to deliver on the ambitious vision for Britain after Brexit she set out in a speech last month, forging a new global role for the UK as a country with the self-confidence and the freedom to look beyond the continent of Europe.