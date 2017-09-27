Belfast joins with diaspora to forge bright future

Global business people with links to Belfast are set to join forces with local leaders of industry next week to tackle some of the big challenges facing tourism, infrastructure and the built environment of Belfast.

The fourth annual Belfast International Homecoming will take place on 4th – 6th October 2017 at high profile locations in the city, including the newly opened Titanic Hotel, the Royal Courts of Justice and Belfast City Hall.

Delegates from government and the international creative, legal and technology industries will come together with city mayors, entrepreneurs, investors and artists from New York, Boston and further afield to discuss the best way to navigate the challenges of the future, including Brexit.

The Homecoming will culminate with a Business and Investment Conference, which will run from 7:45am - 3pm on Friday 6th October at the Titanic Hotel with keynote speakers including Randox founder Peter Fitzgerald and Dereck Mackay MSP, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Constitution.

“This is a very exciting time for Belfast and our reputation as a city full of ambition, optimism and energy goes from strength to strength,” said Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister.

Howard Hastings chair of Visit Belfast and host of Belfast International Homecoming said: “The Homecoming is a valuable conference for Belfast. It gives our business, political and community leaders the opportunity to engage with our friends who live and work in different countries.

“Their lessons and perspectives can offer valuable insight which can guide and inform the direction of travel for our own businesses.”