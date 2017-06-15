Belfast launches £18m city centre investment fund

An £18.77m City Centre Investment Fund launched by Belfast City Council is aimed at encouraging high quality office development and as a result economic growth the Lord Mayor has claimed.

The council is calling for expressions of interest from companies who have secured planning permission for their projects.

“Our city centre regeneration and investment strategy highlighted that the lack of Grade A office space is currently a real barrier to growth,” said Nuala McAllister.

“We’ve made a commitment in the Belfast Agenda to create 50,000 more jobs in the city by 2035 and to do that, we need to attract more investment.

“By taking this partnership approach with the private sector through the City Centre Investment Fund, we can remove some of the risk for developers, and make Belfast a much more attractive option for them.

“My focus this year is very much on creating a Global Belfast and the launch of this fund will lend fresh impetus to our world class ambitions for our city.”

Interested parties are invited to register to attend an information workshop on Friday, 30 June, 2-4pm at the council’s new Adelaide Street offices.