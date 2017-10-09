Belfast to host World Economic Forum ‘Shape Europe’ conference in 2018

The World Economic Forum HQ in Geneva has announced that Belfast will host ‘Shape Europe 2018’ after an intense bidding process against three other major European cities – Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul.

The bid to win the event, recognised as one of the Davos Group’s most forward-focused and influential annual conferences, was conceived and delivered by young people from Northern Ireland with support provided by Deloitte and Belfast City Council.

The three-day event will be delivered in August 2018 and will welcome more than 300 international delegates to the city.

The conference theme, ‘Views from the Fault Line,’ is designed to underline the unique challenges and opportunities of the Brexit era for Belfast.

High profile global and local thought leaders will be invited to speak and chair a wide range of discussions, whilst also highlighting the conflict resolution skills required to build a better city.

The World Economic Forum, founded in Geneva in 1971, is a preeminent think-tank and advocate for sustainable economic growth and balanced societal progress.

The Global Shapers Community (GSC) was founded in 2011 to widen the Forum’s engagement with young people, given that the world’s largest demographic (over 50%) are 27 years of age or younger.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all of the Shapers and supporters who contributed to this bid,” said Kain Craigs, founder of Iconic Golf Group (IGG) and curator of the Belfast Global Shapers Hub.

“The win says a lot about Belfast’s potential to reinvent itself as a standout 4th Industrial Revolution hub of innovation. The conference and its many threads will weave a lifetime of links for Belfast to thrive on in the ever more interdependent global economy.”

In January this year, the Belfast Global Shapers hub won the opportunity to live stream a debate on “Cities of Innovation” into the World Economic Forum’s Annual Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Belfast was recognised for having delivered the ‘best international session’ with strong competition from Seattle and Vancouver.

“It is remarkable that Belfast Global Shapers have won the rights to bring this exceptional event to Northern Ireland against such formidable competition,” said Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister.

“The World Economic Forum’s goals and conference themes match my vision - and indeed the Council’s - for a Global Belfast.”

Danny McConnell, lead technology partner of bid sponsor Deloitte Digital NI, added: “This is a timely piece of news for the talent we want to retain. It vindicates our decision to grow Deloitte employment from 600 to 1000 over the next three years.”