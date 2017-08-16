‘Big uptake’ in visitor ticket sales after opening hours extended at castle

Tickets sales at Carrick Castle have increased as hundreds “flock” to the Norman fortress on the shore of Belfast Lough.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid said: “In partnership with the Department for Communities, we extended the opening hours until 8.00 pm, from Friday to Sunday and open at 8.30am Monday to Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday, so there’s plenty of time to explore what these fantastic historical surroundings have to offer.

“We’ve noticed a big uptake in ticket sales because of the extended hours combined with the summer holidays as the castle offers a great day out for the whole family.

“Mid and East Antrim boasts huge tourism potential. With existing attractions and exciting new projects underway, like the Gobbins, our area has plenty to offer both local and international tourists, bringing investment and jobs to our borough.”

The castle now houses historical displays as well as cannons from the 18th to the 19th centuries.

The extended hours will be in operation until the end of September.

Book guided group tours by contacting Carrickfergus Castle on 02893 351273. For more information about the castle or visitor Information, contact the Visitor Centre on 028 93358222 or E: visitorinfo@midandeastantrim.gov.uk