Bishop’s Gate Hotel wins top UK listing with TripAdvisor

A Londonderry hotel has been listed in second place on a UK-wide list of top hotels with TripAdvisor just weeks before its first year in business.

The Bishop’s Gate Hotel was ranked second out of 25 unveiled the UK’s top 25 rated hotels in the annual Travellers’ Choice awards.

With a commitment to excellence at its core, and with the strength of an amazing team behind it, the hotel is looking to build further on its latest success as it celebrates its first birthday next month. Ciaran O’Neill, operator of Bishop’s Gate and current president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation said.

“Every year TripAdvisor collates the reviews before deciding on the top 25. Bishop’s Gate has now been awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2017 which makes this destination one of the top 25 places to stay in the UK.

“We are completely overwhelmed by this accolade and it is testament to the incredible staff who are committed to delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests.

“Delivering the best accommodation, food and service is our priority and we are thrilled to be recognised for our success among our industry peers.

“We rarely ever get a bad review, and it’s a great place to work.

“This award shows we are at the top of our industry and we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality standards our guests expect. It is an honour for us to win such a highly-respected UK award.”

The Grade B1 listed building is situated within the historic city walls in the heart of the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

Built in 1899, the hotel blends stunning Edwardian architecture, stylish appointments and luxurious facilities which have been sensitively restored to pay homage to the rich heritage of the building, whilst exceeding the contemporary needs and desires of its guests.