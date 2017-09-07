Bogart expansion in Belfast brings new jobs

Bogart, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established menswear shops, has created four new jobs and expanded its Belfast premises by 50% following investment support from First Trust Bank.

Now employing 26 people across its stores in Belfast and Newry, the family run business has experienced exceptional growth following a number of significant contract wins.

Bogart was appointed official suit partner for the Northern Ireland team by the Irish Football Association along with leading clothing manufacturer Herbie Frogg and has has also established a strong presence with corporate businesses and wedding parties.

The stores are managed by owner John Keenan and his three sons Gary, Mark and Neil, alongside Business Director Stephen Bradley. They attribute their ongoing success to a focus on providing customers with a personalised shopping experience and a contemporary take on traditional trends.

“While we operate in a highly competitive marketplace going up against new entrants to the market like major department stores, the business continues to perform well with customers impressed by the level of service, attention to detail and care they receive in-store,” said Gary.

“We are now dressing three generations of the same families.”

The latest expansion comes in response to growing demand for the type of bespoke service and range of styles on offer, he said.

Nuala Martin, business manager with First Trust Bank said firms such as Bogart played in important role in the marketplace.

“With an economy heavily reliant on consumer expenditure, the Northern Ireland retail sector faces more pressure than most to deliver exceptional performance. Independent and family run businesses like Bogart, however, are helping revitalise the market.

From establishing e-commerce sites to offering niche services, independent retailers are increasingly at the forefront of the modern high street; able to react quickly to changing consumer trends and tastes.

“Although online shopping and superstores are still popular, more and more people choose to avail of shops which focus on customer service while offering competitive prices.”