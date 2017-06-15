Bombardier boss Ryan promoted as workers’ pay dispute resolved

Michael Ryan, the leader behind the development ofg Bombardier’s aerospace centre in Belfast has been promoted to senior a management post within the firm.

Answering directly to president and CEO Alain Bellemare, Michael Ryan has been appointed president of aerostructures and engineering services on the retirement of veteran Jean Séguin after a 36 year career with the firm.

News of the appointment comes as 4,500 workers in Belfast are looking forward to a 2% pay rise this year after voting three to one to end a long-running dispute with the firm which has pursued a global programme of reduncancies and swingeing cost cutting .

Staff, who received no pay rise last year, will also get a 2%rise in 2018 and 2.75% in 2019.

Davy Thompson, regional coordinating officer for Unite said he hoped the deal would safeguard jobs and underpin future potential growth.

“We are glad to have reached agreement with Bombardier management on a multi-annual pay deal that has received overwhelming endorsement by our membership.

“Unite hopes that this deal will stabilise the businesses’ Belfast operations in the go-forward.

“We hope that this will provide a base from which we can secure additional employment, securing the long-term future of the company in Northern Ireland.”

In a statement, the firm welcomed the agreement but warned that the future remained uncertain.

“Following negotiations between the company and trade unions, the unions balloted their members on a four-year pay offer tabled by the company.

“We can confirm that that offer has been accepted by the workforce.

“We still have significant challenges to address in terms of improving our competitiveness, but we will continue to work with our employees to protect the long-term future of our business.”

However, as the centre for aerospace development and the ‘home’ of the CSeries pioneering composite wings, Belfast remains an important part of the firm’s recovery plans.

As such, Mr Ryan’s elevation to the top tier of management is a clear endorsement of his performance since Bombardier acquired Shorts in 1989.

Mr Ryan, who previously served as vice president and general manager of Bombardier’s Belfast aerostructures facility, joined Bombardier through the acquisition and has held a number of leadership positions including general manager for advanced composites production, fabrication and also procurement at various times.

“I am very pleased to announce Michael’s appointment to Bombardier’s senior leadership team,” said Mr Bellemare.

“His strong leadership skills, deep experience in the aerospace industry and track record of execution make him the right choice to lead Bombardier’s Aerostructures business as we continue to transform our company.”

In his most recent position as vice president and general manager of Bombardier’s Belfast facility, Mr Ryan supported the design, development and production ramp-up of some of Bombardier’s largest growth programs.”