Bombardier row unites party leaders

The ongoing controversy surrounding the bitter dispute between plane makers Bombardier and Boeing took an unlikely turn on Wednesday as it emerged that DUP leader Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, the head of Sinn Fein in the province, had joined forces in a bid to raise the pressure on the the US government over the issue.

The political rivals, who have been unable to reach agreement to restore Northern Ireland’s failed government, issued a joint letter to US Vice President Mike Pence raising their concerns about the fallout which could financially devastate one of the region’s biggest employers.

In it the women underlined the impact the spat could have on the region if it was not resolved diplomatically.

Canadian aerospace giant Bombardier, which employs almost 4,500 people in Belfast and accounts for 10% of the region’s manufacturing exports, is facing significant costs in the fallout with its giant US rival.

It alleges that Bombardier received subsidies allowing it to sell its CSeries planes at below-market prices in the US.

The US Department of Commerce is expected to announce a decision on whether to impose duties against Bombardier on September 25.

The UK government has been actively lobbying in the US for a compromise between the two companies amid growing concern about the potential implications for Bombardier’s Belfast operations.

Prime Minister Theresa May raised the matter with US President Donald Trump in a phone call last week.

Business secretary Greg Clark also recently travelled to Boeing’s base in Chicago to discuss the potential impact of the dispute and Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire has been involved in negotiations.

Boeing has so far underlined its determination to go through with the petition, despite efforts to negotiate involving the Canadian government and has said it will “let the process play out”.

On Tuesday Bombardier branded the petition “an unfounded assault on airlines, the travelling public and further innovation in aerospace.

It has also been backed by two US-based budget airlines with the CEO of one, Spirit Airlines boss Edward Christie, accusing Boeing of an attempt to block the CSeries from the US market.

Speaking to the BBC, Canadian Liberal Party Senator Colin Kenny described the complaint as bizarre.

“There isn’t a single aircraft company in the world that doesn’t have some form of assistance from government,” he said.

“Boeing is a big boy - it can take care of its interests by building a better plane at a lesser cost, I don’t see why they’re turning to their government now.”

Unite assistant general secretary Tony Burke warned that Boeing’s “corporate bullying” was putting thousands of good jobs at risk.

“Unite is demanding the Prime Minister and the Government stand up for the workforce in Northern Ireland and our aerospace industry and to stand up for decent jobs,” he said.

“She needs to tell President Trump, she will not stand by and watch Boeing threaten thousands of jobs.”