Bonus for clean energy as wind power breaks record

Wind power has hit a new UK record of generating more than 10,000 megawatts of power, National Grid has said.

The milestone was reached in the half-hour ending 2.30pm on Wednesday, with 7,091 megawatts (MW) of electricity feeding into the transmission grid, and an estimated 3,013MW generated by wind for local distribution networks.

National Grid said the 10,000MW of wind power, which is equivalent to around three times the capacity of the new nuclear power plant being built at Hinkley Point, Somerset, met around 23% of UK demand at the time.

Wind industry body RenewableUK’s executive director Emma Pinchbeck said: “It’s terrific to see wind power smashing another record.

“It shows that wind is playing an increasingly central role as a reliable part of our new modern energy system. As we install more wind power, more records will tumble.

“This is a Christmas clean energy bonus - not just for the renewable energy sector, but for all of us.”

Juliet Davenport, CEO renewable energy supplier Good Energy, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for wind power and for renewables in the UK.

“Wind has transformed the way the UK has sourced electricity in recent years, so this is a great cause for celebration.

“This shows that the transition from big old-fashioned power stations to local, decentralised renewable sources is here.

“The move to a 100% renewable future is possible and definitely within Britain’s grasp.”