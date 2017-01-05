Brunch Box signs healthy deal with Tesco

Award-winning salad and sandwich producer The Brunch Box is set for a 900% increase in business with a new £500,000 deal to supply its premium salad range to Tesco Northern Ireland.

The Brunch Box produces ‘food to go’ products such as pre-packed sandwiches, wraps, salads and ready meals to retail and food service customers.

The new prepared salad range is part of the firm’s strategy for growing the business with continued investment and will also lead to five new jobs bringing the employee total to 130.

The new range introduces four prepared salads to Tesco deli counters, including premium coleslaw, French style pasta salad, sweet chilli and cranberry coleslaw, and potato salad.

Established in 1994, the firm has been supplying Tesco with ready-made sandwiches since 2012.

“After four years and countless sandwiches later, our relationship with Tesco Northern Ireland has gone from strength to strength,” said managing director John Weatherup.

“We share Tesco’s passion for supporting local suppliers and we use local ingredients in our products wherever possible, using rich sauces, mayonnaise and dressings as key ingredients.

“Following direct feedback from customers, the buying team in Tesco Northern Ireland worked closely with us to develop a prepared salad range for the deli counter specifically with the Northern Irish palate in mind.”

Sandra Weir, fresh food buyer at Tesco NI, said “This new prepared salad range from The Brunch Box has been created in response to the growing trend towards healthy, ‘grab-and-go’ fare which has been steadily increasing for some time.

“The Brunch Box has already proven it can consistently deliver an excellent product at a good value price point so we are really excited to have its new prepared salad range in Tesco deli counters across Northern Ireland – we know our customers will love it”.