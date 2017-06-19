BT invests £1m in a state-of-the-art network operations centre (iNOC)

BT has officially opened a brand new state-of-the art Network Operation Centre (iNOC) in Belfast following an investment of £1million.

The new Centre of Excellence, a first for BT in Northern Ireland, is a secure 24/7 operation where BT pro-actively manages its customers networks, specifically Managed Wide Area Networks (WAN) to proactively monitor customers’ networks and resolve issues.

The new BT iNOC will serve customers from both the public and private sectors here in Northern Ireland, across the rest of the UK and globally from its new centre in Belfast.

Twenty new IT experts were recruited into roles such as networking skills, service relationship management and change management to help to deliver the service that operates 365 days a year.

BT Business in Belfast was specifically chosen to host the Centre of Excellence as the local team has a proven ability in network management and has been recognised for its excellence in this speciality. The team boasts numerous accreditations and a wealth of well-educated talent, capability and expertise.

Paul Murnaghan, Regional Director, BT Business said: “This Centre of Excellence in the heart of Belfast marks a further and significant investment by BT in the Northern Ireland region.

“It is a world class facility, with world class technical capabilities that is run and managed by world class IT specialists. It will allow local, UK and global customers across the public and private sectors to secure their next generation network services that will underpin business growth and economic performance.

“BT’s investment ensures we have created the right environment to provide a best-in-class service for our customers.”

The team of highly skilled IT professionals operate in a secure environment to manage customers’ often complex needs; everything from solution design and delivery to project management and proactive in-life management.