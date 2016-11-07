BT rings up £470m boost for the NI economy

- Takeover of EE reinforces BT’s position as a leading local employer responsible for around 5,440 jobs across the region

- BT spends £109 million a year with local suppliers

BT has given a massive £470 million boost to the Northern Ireland economy in the past year, according to an independent study published today.

The Economic Impact of BT and EE in the UK’ report by Regeneris Consulting outlines the combined economic contribution of the two companies across Northern Ireland, the English regions, Scotland, and Wales in the financial year 2015-16 and reinforced the communications company’s position as one of the region’s leading employers.

It revealed BT supported around 5,440 jobs in Northern Ireland through direct employment, spending with contractors and suppliers and the spending of employees.

Nearly 3,170 people are directly employed by BT and its EE business with a total income of around £98 million.

Colm O’Neill, managing director for major business and the public sector said: “Few commercial organisations have a more positive and direct impact on the local economy and communities than BT.

“The acquisition of EE means we can invest even further, enabling people living and working in Northern Ireland to get access to the best communications - fixed line, mobile and broadband services - now and in the future.”