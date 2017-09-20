Bullitt Hotel reveals opening date of rooftop bar and garden boasting stunning views of Belfast

Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel has announced the date for the opening of its highly-anticipated rooftop bar and garden, Babel.

As it approaches its first anniversary, and as part of its planned £1.75m expansion, the popular city centre hotel will fling open the doors of its newest facility on October 20.

Work is also progressing fast on Phase II of Bullitt, which will also see 31 new bedrooms being added this year, including the hotel’s first twin rooms. The expansion is set to create 30 new jobs, bringing the total number of people employed by the innovative hotel to 130.

Babel will have capacity for 250 people and will include an open-air terrace with panoramic views over the city. The bar and garden will also have a number of unique features including an interior living wall made up of 300 fresh plants and herbs and a vertical exterior garden wall that can be seen from ground level.

Shaking up Belfast’s cocktail scene and a first for the city, Babel’s drinks menu will be based around ‘Shrub Cocktails’ with the bar’s living walls providing a fresh supply of herbs, to be used as ingredients and garnishes, for the cocktails. The venue will also be available for private hire and will have its own food offering, influenced by South and East Asian cuisine.

Named after the Steve McQueen movie of the same name, Bullitt Belfast has gone from strength to strength since it opened in the heart of the city last year with high occupancy rates.

Conall and Petra Wolsey and Michael Sullivan, general manager, survey the work progressing on Phase II of the hotel

“The vision behind the hotel is for it to offer much more than a bed space, we want it to be a place where people come to work, come to relax and come to socialise," said Conall Wolsey, director of Beannchor.

“The addition of the new rooftop bar and garden will only add to this vision and the stunning views across Belfast were the selling point for us when deciding how to utilise this space.

“We continuously want to push the boundaries and the living walls, which provide a fresh supply of herbs that will be used as ingredients and garnishes for our drinks, will enable us to introduce a new cocktail-led concept into Belfast for the first time.

“As well as the rooftop, we’ll be extending the bedroom offering with 31 new rooms being added this year. This will include the hotel’s first twin rooms, increasing the bedroom capacity to 74 and opening the hotel up to new customers and markets.

“We are also proud to be creating 30 new jobs, providing people with rewarding long-term careers.”

Babel will host a calendar of events throughout the year, kicking off on Sunday October 22nd with a special Belvedere Vodka Tasting as part of Belfast Cocktail week.