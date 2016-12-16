Burning money: the RHI scandal explained

Here is a breakdown of how the RHI scheme was meant to work, and how it ended up being so beset by problems that it had to be shut down.

HOW IT WAS SET UP:

Handfuls of wood pellets

The Northern Ireland government had aimed to have 4% of the Province’s heat generated by renewable sources by 2015. The aim was to grow this to 10% by 2020.

In order to help meet these targets, two types of Renewable Heat Incentive schemes were introduced by Arlene Foster’s Department for Enterprise Trade and Investiment (DETI): one for homes called the “domestic RHI” scheme (introduced in December 2014), and another for businesses or public buildings called the “non-domestic RHI scheme” (introduced in November 2012).

Of the two of these, the “non-domestic” scheme is much more problematic, because it is projected to cost the taxpayer far more to run.

Both schemes were shut to new applicants from February this year after a surge in demand.

Arlene Foster, pictured in 2012 - the year of the scheme's launch

RHI works by paying out a subsidy based on every kilowatt of heat energy produced by renewable technologies, and subsidies continue for 20 years.

By far the most popular means of doing this was via “biomass” (ie; wood pellet) boilers.

Northern Ireland’s RHI schemes were run by Ofgem – which is the official energy watchdog on mainland UK, but which does not actually have regulatory powers in Northern Ireland.

Applicants must first install a boiler at their own cost, then get it approved by Ofgem, who would pay subsidies out to successful RHI recipients four times a year (increasing along with the rate of inflation).

In turn, DETI would give Ofgem the money to do this.

RUSH FOR MORE GENEROUS SUBSIDIES:

Initially, there was very poor uptake of the RHI scheme – so much so, that DETI was underspending on the scheme for the first few years.

But in 2015, there began to be a spike in applications for RHI.

As a result, DETI decided to alter the tariff rates for the subsidies it was paying out to try and cope with the cost.

This meant that recipients would start to get a much lower subsidy after their boilers had been running for 1,314 hours per year; in other words, the amount of cash they would receive would no longer cover the cost of the fuel which was being burned after that point.

Such a policy had been in place from the very outset in mainland UK.

But, in the absence of one in Northern Ireland, people were able to wastefully burn boilers for no reason at all.

What is more, for the non-domestic RHI scheme, the department’s rate of subsidy in 2012 was 5.9p per kilowatt.

But the cost of the fuel required to generate this was 4.39p.

The result? That people could make 1.51p per kilowatt of heat energy they generated, and there was nothing to stop them blasting multiple boilers all day or all night in order to make money.

Even then, the amount being paid out per kilowatt for non-domestic users grew to 6.4p by 2015 (meanwhile, the rate was dropping in mainland UK).

The plans to start creating a tiered system, where subsidies would drop off after certain number of hours, were finally announced on September 8, 2015.

But they did not come into force on November 18.

This left a 10 week gap for people to apply for the far more generous old tariff scheme – and as a result, there was a final huge surge in applications for the old scheme.

On a bizarre side note, which helps to illustrate the chaotic nature of how the scheme was managed, the RHI programme was actually left running for part of 2015 without any permission from the Department of Finance, which is in charge of the public purse strings.

Essentially, permission to continue the scheme had expired in April, and DETI simply forgot to renew it until the following month.

This was due to what the department said was a combination of “staff changes” and “an administrative oversight”.

FALLOUT FROM THE FIASCO:

An audit report into the fiasco this summer noted that less than 1% of all boilers were inspected – a rate less than half that of the mainland UK – and that even when problems are found “it is very unclear if anything is done about it”.

It was critical of the fact that the running of the non-domestic RHI scheme specifically had been left “almost entirely to Ofgem”.

On the crucial question of why no one had put a “tiering” system in place – that is, making sure that the rate of subsidy dropped off after a certain number of hours – the report is scathing.

It said that at the outset of the scheme in 2012, the department had wrongly stated that the subsidy rate would not cover the cost of the fuel, and that this had simply been copied “without thought” from a report written by a consultancy the previous year.

UPSHOT FOR NI TAXPAYERS:

According to the Northern Ireland auditor, the upshot is this.

That the scheme was so badly-designed that profits running into hundreds of thousands of pounds can be obtained via subsidies received over a full 20 year period, by just installing a boiler and running it pointlessly for 24 hours a day.

From 2012 until 2016, 2,128 non-domestic RHI applications were made, and 2,721 domestic ones were made.

Over a 20 year period, the auditor estimated that £1.15bn will be paid out in subsidies for the non-domestic applicants, while £30m will be paid out for domestic ones.

He estimated that, to cover these costs, it is possible that around £140m would have to be found out of Northern Ireland’s public budget over just the next five years.