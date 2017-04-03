Business park owners hoping £4.5m investment will attract new tenants

A Lisburn business park is seeking new tenants following a multi-million pound investment in its state-of-the-art facilities.

Greenwood Business Park occupies a prominent location on the Ballinderry Road, approximately 1.5 miles from Lisburn city centre. The site covers 7.59 acres, with c.160,000 sq/ft of extensively reconstructed and extended warehouse, trade counter and office accommodation.

The Lisburn site was bought by Plastec NI Ltd in 2012 and during the last 12 months has undergone a £4.5m investment ahead of its relaunch.

David Wright, director at CBRE Northern Ireland, commented: “There has been substantial investment in Greenwood Business Park to create state-of-the art capabilities. This is in response to the increasing demand for warehouse and logistical space in Northern Ireland from both local and global companies.

“With close proximity to a number of well-established industrial estates, as well as being bordered by the Belfast to Dublin railway line and the M1 motorway which links Belfast to Lisburn and then onto Dublin, Greenwood Business Park offers a fantastic location for both local companies wishing to expand and global companies seeking a new manufacturing base, logistics hub or trade counter unit.

“Location is key and given the short 90-minute journey from Lisburn to Dublin and 15-minute journey from Lisburn to Belfast this modern space will prove attractive to companies wanting ease of access across the island of Ireland.”

Globally recognised manufacturer of clinically-focused, posturally-supportive products, Leckey are existing tenants in Greenwood Business Park. Leckey distribute products worldwide, however their head office remains in Lisburn within the business park.

Tom Hawthorne, CEO of Plastec NI Ltd and Greenwood Business Park, commented: “We believe that demand from local companies seeking to expand, and global firms requiring warehouse and logistical space in Northern Ireland is ever-growing. When we purchased Greenwood it quickly became apparent that there was a significant shortfall of commercial warehousing and industrial premises in the Lisburn area.

“The location is a huge selling point, as it provides convenient transport links to Lisburn city centre, Belfast city centre and Dublin, and furthermore, the site is complete with extensive car and lorry parking.”