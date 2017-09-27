Businesses ‘tap’ in to water sector opportunities

Nine local businesses pitched innovative product, services and technology solutions to NI Water and Irish Water today at an event organised by Invest Northern Ireland.

Focusing on innovation in the water and waste water sectors, the event was organised to give businesses the opportunity to learn about opportunities in the sector and present solutions to address some of the challenges facing water utility providers.

“As part of our work to identify emerging sectors and new business opportunities, we see potential for Northern Ireland businesses to secure regional, national and international contracts in the water and wastewater sector,” said Olive Hill, Invest NI executive director of strategy.

“By partnering with NI Water and Irish Water we have provided an opportunity for businesses to hear directly from the industry on what these opportunities are, and to pitch innovative solutions to some of the challenges facing the sector. The top pitches will then have the opportunity to go on to meet with the procurement teams at NI Water and Irish Water and potentially pitch for future supply chain opportunities.”

Over 200 delegates attended the event to hear guest speaker John Joyce, chief economist at the Stockholm International Water Institute give an international perspective and an overview of the challenges facing the industry and the associated emerging opportunities.

“The purpose of today was to encourage more businesses to engage in research and development and innovation to support the delivery of efficient water systems in the future,” said NI Water CEO Sara Venning.