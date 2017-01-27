Campaign launched to save Belfast cinema

A campaign to try and stop the demolition of the Movie House cinema on Dublin Road in Belfast has been launched.

Earlier this week it was revealed that plans are underway to demolish the much love cinema and build a £65m 12 storey office scheme which could cater for up to 3,000 staff.

One Bankmore Square will go out to public consultation next month and according to the developer, it will be the biggest office complex in Northern Ireland when it is completed.

An online campaign to save the cinema was launched on Thursday afternoon and it had accumulated almost 2,000 signatures within 24 hours.

“Any proposal to demolish this wonderful cinema would be yet another example of the rampant ‘beigification’ of Belfast,” reads the petition.

“Those of us who want to save the Movie House from such shameful fate need to fight for it right now. A petition signed by 1000s of people whilst an open consultation process is ongoing may just make developers think twice about demolishing our cinema.

“We need the power of signatures to help us convince developers that the cinema is worth keeping and important to many people.”

However, in a statement Movie House Cinemas said it is “in discussions with the developer about incorporating an eight screen cinema within the complex” told people “we’re open for business so come on down and see some of the great movies that are out at the moment!”

If you would like to add your name to the campaign visit - Save Movie House Dublin Road!