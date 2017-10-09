Cancer charity’s south Belfast base for sale at more than £1m

The south Belfast headquarters of Action Cancer has gone on the market as the charity plans to relocate to new premises next spring.

The property, which sits on the corner of Marlborough Park and Malone Road, is listed for sale at £1,125,000.

Built in 1917, the property has been occupied by Action Cancer since 1975 for use as the charity’s breast screening clinic, therapeutic support centre and headquarters.

Initially a detached residential property, the building was very substantially but sympathetically extended at the start of the millennium to accommodate the growing demand for the charity’s life saving and supporting services.

The total site covers 0.3 acres and has parking for 23 vehicles.

Gareth Kirk, chief executive, Action Cancer, said: “The building has been our home for more than 40 years, during which time it has been a tremendous asset to the charity.

“Our move to new headquarters in 2018 will, however, mark the start of an exciting new chapter for Action Cancer, allowing the charity to meet an ever-increasing demand for our cancer services and programmes.”

Commercial property agency Lisney has been appointed to sell or let Action Cancer House.