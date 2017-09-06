Capping EU worker numbers ‘a disaster for hospitality’

Capping the numbers of low-skilled workers entering the UK would be a “disaster” for the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland the head of industry group Colin Neill has warned.

Mr Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster described the reports as “deeply alarming”

“To limit entry to the UK based on specific skills and to place a cap on migrant workers without the deemed skills would critically hamper and undermine the development of the hospitality sector in NI, which sustains 60,000 jobs and contributes £1.1 billion to the economy annually,” he said.

“By 2024, just seven years from now, we will need an additional 2, 000 chefs and in total the sector will have over 30,000 jobs vacancies to fill over the same period.

“The reality is that we cannot fill those positions by recruiting from Northern Ireland alone, especially given our low unemployment rate.

“Currently one in five of the workforce in the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland is accounted for by foreign workers.

“It is clear that access to migrant workers is essential if we are to continue to build a strong, prosperous hospitality sector that plays a key role in supporting the overall economy.”