Carrowdore sales assistant Tracie bags UK award

SPAR worker Tracie Horner has been named the UK Sales Assistant of the Year at an awards ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

Having attended the awards as the winner of the Forecourt category, Tracie impressed the judges with her personal charm and commitment to customer service at the station where she works in Carrowdore in North Down.

Her contribution to the store’s business success, and capacity to embrace change with enthusiasm set her apart from the four other finalists in the competition.

“I couldn’t believe it when they called out my name,” said Tracie after being awarded the grand prize of £1,000 during the lunch event hosted by leading trade magazine Convenience Store.

“All the other finalists were such lovely girls and all were very worthy winners.

“This has been just a wonderful event, from the lovely people, to all the attention to detail in looking after me, the whole experience has been wonderful, and to win this award is just the icing on the cake.”

Henderson Retail area manager, Alan Cardwell said: “We are thrilled that Tracie has won Sales Assistant of the Year 2016 – this is the second year that one of our staff has picked up this prestigious accolade; last year’s winner was Jennifer Kerr from EUROSPAR Saintfield Road and it is testament to the dedication and service of our SPAR staff across our stores in Northern Ireland.

“A massive well done to Tracie and congratulations to SPAR Carrowdore.”

Convenience Store editor David Rees added:” With five such outstanding individuals to choose from, this was always going to be a very difficult decision for the judges, but Tracie’s high standard of work, dedication to the store and the local community coupled with engaging personal charm meant that she is the epitome of the perfect sales assistant and a very worthy winner.”