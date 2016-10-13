CDE Global launches record graduate search

International materials handling specialist CDE Global has launched the largest graduate recruitment programme in the firm’s history with 20 positions set to be filled in the coming months.

The company, which designs and manufactures materials washing and classification equipment for export all over the world, is looking for graduate electrical, product development, project design and technical engineers.

It has also opened up temporary placements in engineering roles, HR, marketing and health and safety and are particularly looking for people with language skills.

With applications in a variety of sectors including sand and aggregates, construction waste recycling, mining, specialist industrial sands and environmental, the company announced earlier this year its aim to create 110 new jobs by 2022 in an investment worth £6.8 million.

Strong foundations in key export markets will provide the basis for the company’s accelerated expansion programme during the next five years, with major growth in market share anticipated in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia and western Europe.

“We are looking forward to bringing in such a large intake of graduates and students this year, with 20 placements and full time positions now open for applications,” said HR assistant Rebecca Burrows.

“These roles span several departments in the company – from engineering to HR - and we are looking for a wide range of skills and talents.

“As CDE is experiencing a period of fast growth, these roles will offer new recruits the opportunity to have a successful career in an innovative company.

“There are regular chances to travel and to achieve fast tracked progress. We want our new recruits to be passionate, ambitious and determined.”