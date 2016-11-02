CDE global secures multi-million pound Australian contract

Cookstown based CDE Global has secured a multi-million pound contract to deliver two new waste processing plants for Arrium Mining in Australia.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed but the firm, which designs and manufactures washing and screening equipment for the mining and other industries, said it is its biggest contract to date in the country, a key export market.

The firm which sells to markets across the world, will work with Arrium Mining to process almost 17 million tons of low grade iron ore fines which will be converted into a high value saleable product.

The first new plant is to be located at Arrium Mining’s Iron Knob mine, processing the substantive stockpiles of low grade iron ore that have accumulated during years of mining the Iron Monarch and Iron Princess deposits. Mining of the Iron Monarch first commenced in 1899.

The second plant will be installed at the Iron Baron mine and will also process low grade iron ore stockpiled since mining started in 1930. It will then progress into the Iron Empress and Iron Baroness Scree ore deposits in this region.

CDE Global designs and manufactures materials washing and classification equipment with applications in a variety of sectors: sand and aggregates, construction waste recycling, mining, specialist industrial sands and environmental.

The regional office network has a presence in Kolkata, India, Sao Paulo, Brazil and the US state of North Carolina.

The project represents a new niche for CDE in the large scale recovery of valuable resources from mining waste materials.

“This is a very significant project win for CDE as we continue to embark on an accelerated growth programme over the course of the next five years,” said technical manager Chris McKeown.

“The modular nature of our equipment has a number of benefits which have been recognised by our clients and this has opened up great opportunities for us in Australia.”

Gavin Hobart, general manager for development with Arrium Mining said: “We visited several CDE projects in Australia, Norway, the UK and Brazil and observed how their AggMax machine had been applied successfully on similar projects.

“This gave us confidence that it provided an innovative way to tackle clay bound materials.

“We were also impressed by the fact that the time required for installation and commissioning of the plant is reduced as a result of the integration of several processing phases onto one machine.”