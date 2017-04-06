Search

Chamber of commerce and industry

Chamber.

Chamber.

Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected their officers for 2017/18 at the recent annual meeting in the Adair Arms Hotel.

President: Ronan McCann; Vice President: Robin Cherry MBE; Hon. Secretary: Carol Wilson; Hon. Treasurer: Chris Wales. Management Committee: Alan Stewart, Bridgene McKeever, Alison Moore, Eugene Reid, Darren Crawford, Jonathan Reilly, Melanie McAllister, Ian Aiken and Stephen Reid.