Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected their officers for 2017/18 at the recent annual meeting in the Adair Arms Hotel.
President: Ronan McCann; Vice President: Robin Cherry MBE; Hon. Secretary: Carol Wilson; Hon. Treasurer: Chris Wales. Management Committee: Alan Stewart, Bridgene McKeever, Alison Moore, Eugene Reid, Darren Crawford, Jonathan Reilly, Melanie McAllister, Ian Aiken and Stephen Reid.
