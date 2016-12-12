Chef McKenna goes back to school with Ulster Universit

Ulster University has appointed leading Belfast chef, restaurateur, and business owner, Niall McKenna as a Visiting Professor for a four-year period.

During his time at university’s Business School, Niall, long a champion of third level education, will contribute to the teaching of students at undergraduate and postgraduate level while also assisting in the development of the curriculum, culinary and managerial skills, and programme development.

“This is a huge honour for me and I am privileged to have been appointed as a visiting professor,” he said.

“I know first-hand how important and life-changing education can be, whether that is in a class room environment or in the development of key skills and vocational training.

“As a local business, we are committed to investing in the next generation. Whether today’s young people want to learn how to cook, build, bake or make, it is vital to create, develop and support programmes and courses so that we can engage with those who will be leading our economy for the next 50 years.”

The Business School has a complement of more than 40 visiting professors, all of whom have been appointed due to their position within respective industries and the benefit that their cumulative years of experience will provide to the student body.

Niall will join the department of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Department head Prof Una McMahon-Beattie said UU was delighted to welcome him into the post.

“He is an ardent supporter of the efforts to increase the knowledge and skills base at all levels of the culinary and hospitality industry and he will be an excellent role model for our students at Ulster University.

“As a frequent visitor to Ulster University’s Business School, he has contributed to the development of our students’ key practical and entrepreneurial skills, ensuring that they are ready to take on the challenges as Northern Ireland’s next generation of culinary and hospitality leaders.

“As Visiting Professor, our students will certainly continue to benefit from his culinary and business knowledge, insight, expertise and advice.

“He will also play an important role in the continued success of Ulster University’s award winning training restaurant, The Academy.”