Christmas rush pushes International over 5 million mark

The return of tens of thousands of passengers for Christmas this week will push Belfast International past the 5 million passenger figure for the first time in eight years the airport has predicted.

The spike in passenger numbers will see the airport break the 5 million figure on Wednesday. By the end of the year, it will easily exceed 5.1 million for the year.

Airport management are budgeting for an even more spectacular 2017 when a new record, surpassing the 5.3 million in 2008, is set to be achieved.

From yesterday right up until Christmas Eve, the airport will handle almost 700 inbound and outbound flights carrying about 110,000 passengers.

Friday is set to be the busiest day with more than 120 flights carrying in the region of 20,000 passengers.

Belfast International Airport Managing Director, Graham Keddie, said this Christmas was a cause of double celebration.

Mr Keddie said: “Not only have we broken through the 5 million-passenger mark – something we haven’t achieved since before the recession – but we’re handling record numbers returning home or flying out to celebrate Christmas elsewhere.

“All our airside business units are fully let. We have new names on what I like to call our ‘High Street’ such as Maplins and Uppercrust.

“Airline growth involving exciting new routes and increased capacity is driving the commercial boom that we’re enjoying. Some outlets are reporting record revenues, up by as much as fifty percent over the same time last year.

“Since September, we’ve managed to break all previous monthly passenger records, which is fantastic not only for the business but the wider Northern Ireland economy. We’ve experienced double digit growth since June last year, and the impact on jobs and investment has been hugely positive.

“This Christmas, we’ll be celebrating with our passengers. It’s a wonderful time of the year with families turning up to welcome loved ones home.