City Airport baggage handlers vote for strike action

Baggage handlers and other Swissport staff at Belfast City Airport have voted in favour of industrial action the union Unite has confirmed.

The ballot produced a “clear vote in favour of action,” said regional officer George Brash.

“Sixty per cent of our membership in the airport voted for strike action in a secret ballot conducted over the past weeks.

“Workers are determined to defend their Unite the union-rep who was dismissed by management as part of a sustained campaign targeting him for his trade union activities.

“The members, Unite in Northern Ireland and our UK-wide national negotiating committee are unequivocal in our support for this member.”

Mr Brash said he would be meeting shortly with staff to confirm the form and nature of the industrial action to be taken.

“We are urging Swissport management to intervene and resolve this matter in these coming days so as to avoid the disruption that would result from industrial action at Belfast City Airport.”

No-one from Swissport was able to comment but a spokesperson for Belfast City Airport said: “Belfast City Airport will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with its relevant partners to ensure no disruption for passengers.”