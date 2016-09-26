City Airport checks in for global summit

A delegation from George Best Belfast City Airport is in China this week for the world’s largest gathering of global route development senior decision makers.

The airport has been attending the four-day World Routes 2016 event, which has been taking place in Chengdu since Saturday and closes on Tuesday, 27th September.

More than 700 airports, 300 airlines and 130 tourism authorities are among the 3,000 delegates in attendance at the forum, which is recognized as the most effective platform for airport and airlines to develop and expand their routes.

Speaking from the event, Katy Best, commercial and marketing director at Belfast City said:

“World Routes presents an unrivalled opportunity for airports like ourselves to engage with the world’s leading airlines, airports and tourism authorities.

“With over 15,000 face-to-face meetings set to take place during the event, having such direct access to key decision makers will provide a major boost to our plans to significantly grow our European route network.

“We know there is strong demand for European routes from Belfast City Airport given that just recently we broke our annual international passenger record almost four months before the end of the year.

“We have a range of strategic, face-to-face meetings arranged with airlines for whom operations from Belfast are highly viable.”