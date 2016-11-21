Click Energy set for further growth

Just a year since it was founded, Click Energy has gone from an unknown quantity to a grown-up company with more than 12,000 customers, 20 staff and ambitions for further expansion in Northern Ireland.

On top of that, the business, founded Damian Wilson, has developed a growth strategy for the Southern market as the firm continues to attract 1,000 to 1,200 new customers each month.

It’s a success for Wilson who cut his teeth in the industry and after more than 10 years decided he knew what the market wanted.

By offering transparency, quality customer service and the same price for all he believes he has ‘shocked’ the competition.

“When Click Energywe entered the market, our customers were offered the best value in that market,” he said.

““Our price was significantly lower than the competition and within six weeks they had reduced their prices to match ours.”

New entrant Click Energy differentiated themselves from the current established companies names in the in the North’s electricity market by , providing customers with the ability to monitor both their usage and bills on-line, thereby ensuring rates were not confusing for customers:

“We wanted to ensure our price was competitive, but the same for all customers. We want to build customer loyalty; those who have been with us for the last year will have the same value for money rate as a new customer who signs up today.

“It is our experience has told us that customers do not appreciate introductory offers that increase in price after a set period.”

Wilson feels there has been an education message process needed to for Northern Ireland consumers , becoming familiar withabout an electricity market that was previously the sole ‘property’ of one company.

Initially entering the market via the domestic route, the company has now launched a bespoke commercial business offering.

That move, together with expansion plans including more than doubling staff in the next 12 months whilest entering the highly competitive southern market, will ensure that Click continues to grow:

“Northern Ireland has a proud history of developing successful companiesfirms,” said Wilson.

“I believe Click Energy is on its way to becoming another company that the Northern Ireland business community can point to as an innovator and leader.”