Clothing retailer Exhibit goes into administration

Clothing retailer Exhibit, which operates under the name Cucco Retail Limited, has gone into administration, affecting about 100 jobs, it has emerged.

The brand has 14 stores in Northern Ireland, according to the company website, and a further two in the Republic of Ireland.

The company’s store in Belfast’s CastleCourt was closed on Tuesday and all the stock appears to have been removed.

According to the BBC the administrators said the business had been hit by a general downturn in trading conditions and significant change in consumer spending patterns.

The Exhibit company website details stores in: Ballymena; Bangor; Coleraine;

Cookstown; Londonderry; Enniskillen; Lisburn; Magherafelt; Newtownards; Newry; Omagh; and Belfast.