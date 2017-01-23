Coach McGuigan to help get NI fighting fit

LEADING convenie nce retailer Centra has teamed up with Carl Frampton’s award-winning and highly respected coach, Shane McGuigan, along with a top team of Ambassadors, to help inspire the people of Northern Ireland to Live Well Every Day.

Centra’s ‘Live Well’ strategy, which forms an integral part of the brand’s new ‘Live Every Day’ campaign, launching today (Tuesday 17th January), represents an investment of £1 million and has been designed to address serious health issues in today’s society.

Currently 60% of the adult population are overweight and obese, whilst 28% of adults do less than 30 minutes of physical activity per week and one in five showed signs of a possible mental health problem. *

The new Centra Live Well programme, which the Ambassadors are a key part of, aims to educate and inspire consumers to make healthier choices and encourage communities across Northern Ireland get active.

McGuigan, the youngest son of former world boxing champion Barry, is a top signing to a roster of four Ambassadors spanning nutrition, fitness and mindfulness. The 28-year-oldwill be creating a fitness plan and tips for Centra’s customers, housed on the Centra NI Facebook page.

Joining McGuigan in the Centra ‘Live Well’ team, Centra Nutritionist, Jane McClenaghan will build on her work with the brand in 2016, designing a programme of healthy recipes and nutrition tips that will help people to make long-term positive lifestyle changes.

With mental health very much on the agenda, Bridgeen Rea is Centra’s Mindfulness Ambassador. Bridgeen is a qualified Mindfulness Meditation and yoga teacher and a wellness expert. She is the only person in Northern Ireland to have a Masters in Mindfulness Based Approaches and will design a 10-week course, which will guide people through key tips on how to manage busy lives and associated stress and anxiety, including the importance of a regular digital detox.

Completing the four-strong team, two time Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion, Johnny Davis, has been revealed as Centra’s Run Together Ambassador. In 2016, Centra launched Run Together - a new running initiative that encourages people to get out and run in pairs, hosting a series of four events in Belfast, Antrim and Derry/Londonderry. The programme will expand in 2017, with running events coming to new locations in Tyrone and Fermanagh, driven forward under Johnny’s expert eye.

Alongside the Ambassador programme, Centra customers will see real and effective change in-store with over 200 new healthy lines introduced across a number of key areas. These include Healthy Hydration, Healthy Snacking, Health & Wellbeing and Chilled Convenience.

“I am very proud to be Centra’s Fitness Ambassador for 2017,” said Shane. “For the next 12 months, we are going to work together to help get the people of Northern Ireland moving.”