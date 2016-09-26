Connect Telecom earns One Net deal

As a result of the company’s ongoing success, Connect Telecom, which has grown its number of customers and connections by more than 50% in the last year, has become the first Vodafone partner authorised to install One Net Business in Northern Ireland.

In addition to delivering Vodafone solutions such as One Net Business to corporate customers across the UK and Ireland, the firm is authorised to install the technology having worked with Vodafone to introduce new skills to their business.

Being authorised to install One Net Business enables Connect Telecom to provide an enhanced service to customers, establishing the specialist as a single point of contact for sales, installation, account management and aftersales support for Vodafone business solutions.

“The Vodafone One Net solution enables businesses to create a more productive and flexible communications infrastructure that can advance how they do business, engage with their customers and keep staff confidently connected wherever they are working,” said director Scott Ritchie, who acquired the business last year following a multi-million-pound investment.

“It’s an entirely flexible solution that can be tailored to the customer’s specific requirements.

“Being authorised to install One Net Business, Connect Telecom now offers a one-stop-shop for new and existing business customers on the Vodafone network across fixed lines, mobiles or broadband.”