Construction industry welcomes DUP-Tory deal

A spokesman for the construction industry in Northern Ireland has strongly welcomed the Conservative-DUP deal struck today.

Construction Employers Federation Managing Director John Armstrong said £400m of infrastructure spending would have many indirect positives for the economy - but that it was critical to get Stormont restored for it to be spent.

“The announcement today of an extra £400m of infrastructure expenditure over the course of the next two years is to be strongly welcomed,” he said.

“Infrastructure spending has significant direct and in-direct economic benefits and, as industry has long said, it is critical that it is directed towards projects which have the highest economic yield.

“The focus therefore on the York Street Interchange Project, as well as other major schemes, is one we welcome and it is crucial we now navigate the remaining hurdles on the project speedily so that the financing announced today can be used to its fullest effect on the up to £165m scheme.

“It is welcome too that the UK Government has agreed this financial package for the Northern Ireland Executive to be spent flexibly. Despite the best intentions, infrastructure delivery can often be subject to unforeseen challenges and delays and it is important that the additional financial support announced today takes cognisance of this.

“It is now absolutely critical that a Northern Ireland Executive is formed by Thursday’s deadline. Nearly half a year has now passed since the collapse of devolution and everyone within the business community is united behind the absolute need for this impasse to be resolved.”