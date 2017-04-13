Construction work in NI hits five year high

The latest figures from the construction industry in Northern Ireland continue to show a healthy increase since late 2014.

The total volume of construction output in the fourth quarter of 2016 increased by 6.9% compared with the previous quarter.

It was also 12.8% higher compared to the same quarter in 2015.

This latest increase continues the general upward trend in construction output that has been reported since late 2014.

Extremely positive figures show the volume of construction work reported in the last quarter of 2016 was the highest level reported in the last five years.

Brian Murphy, partner at BDO Northern Ireland, welcomed the findings in the latest NI Construction Bulletin published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

He said: “A thriving construction sector is good news for the whole economy and today’s figures show that solid year-on-year progress is being made. Confidence had initially been slow to return to the sector, but there are clear indications that construction companies are generating momentum and returning to growth.

“Construction firms in Northern Ireland have competed for and won deals for some of the most exciting projects in the UK and Ireland, securing lucrative contracts in general contracting, professional services and interior fit-out.

“Closer to home, there are currently 1,000 new hotel bedrooms under construction in Belfast and major plans are also underway for new office space in the city. Ensuring sustainable and realistic growth must be a priority for all.”