Consumers urged to shop around after SSE hike

Consumers have been told they can still make savings on energy despite a domestic price hike of 7.5% by SSE Airtricity.

It is the company’s first price increase in more than four years and SSE have said it is due to wholesale energy costs which are led by global energy markets.

The changes will come into effect on October and see a typical customer’s household electricity bill rise from £470 to £505, an increase of £35 per year

Last week it was announced by Power NI that its domestic tariff would increase by 5.6%.

Responding to the tariff increases, The Consumer Council said that while it is unwelcome news, and savings can be made.

John French, Chief Executive of The Consumer Council said: “With already pressed budgets, this 7.5% increase from SSE Airtricity will be disappointing news for consumers. SSE Airtricity needs to clearly explain to its customers why this increase is higher than Power NI’s 5.6% increase, which was scrutinised by the Utility Regulator.”

He continued: “Our message to consumers is to check if an alternative supplier can offer a better deal. Households may be able to save around £75 per year by switching supplier. Our online energy price comparison tool makes it easy to compare prices and simply explains the switching process.”

“If SSE Airtricity customers remain happy with the service they receive, we would still recommend that they act. They should contact SSE Airtricity on 0345 864 3546 to see if they are on the best possible deal, or if they could save money by using direct debits or receiving e-bills – where a saving of £35 per year can be made against the standard tariff.”